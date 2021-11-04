Oshoala Foundation Unveils Plans For 2021 Football4girls Tourney

The 2021 edition of the football4girls competition bankrolled by the Asisat Oshoala Foundation promises to be the biggest and entertaining.

The three-day tournament is scheduled to take place between December 1st- December 3rd at the newly refurbished Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

16 teams from eight different secondary schools will participate in the competition, while eight academies from Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Oyo and Enugu will also be in attendance.

Some of the academies that will attend the competition are; Ossy Angels, Nakamora Queens, Victory Queens and Oracle Queens.

The secondary schools include; Isale Eko Grammar School, Lafiaji High School, Dolphin High School, Queens College among others.



