Rangers Unveil Abdu Maikaba New Technical Adviser

The newly unveiled technical adviser to Rangers International F.C, coach Abdu Maikaba has described the ‘Flying Antelopes’ as the best-organized club in the country and was happy to be opportune to serve the great club.

The vastly experienced gaffer who has led some top clubs in the country to glorious outings made this assertion during his unveiling ceremony, Thursday, October 4, 2021, at the club’s corporate headquarters that had Enugu state Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon. Manfred Nzekwe and the top hierarchy of the club’s management.

“As you know, I have served in many top clubs around the country and I must say that Rangers is the best-organized club in the country. I have been a secret admirer of the club even from my youthful days. Support and followership of Rangers is unprecedented. ”

He further said, “I am a coach who always set a target for himself in all the teams I have coached and here in Rangers, my target will not change. It is to annex all…