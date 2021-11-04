Tottenham Wrong To Sack Nuno -Mourinho

Roma coach Jose Mourinho says Tottenham have taken the wrong step to sack Nuno Espirito Santo as manager.

Recall that Nuno took over from Mourinho in the summer, but has already lost his job after a string of poor results in all competitions.

The 3-0 defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League last weekend sealed Santo’s fate, and Conte is now the man in charge at the North London club.

“I think Conte is a good coach, but Nuno is a very good coach. He did a fantastic job at Wolverhampton for 4-5 years, not one year or a few months. That’s why I say Tottenham have a very good coach now, but they also had that with Nuno.

“We are here to do our best to win trophies, big trophy or small trophy. We try to win every game, we try to do the best every game and to build the best in this season and the next seasons. Sometimes you have to be patient to achieve results, you have to be ready to suffer, to sacrifice yourself for the group. This is our mentality and we have to improve…