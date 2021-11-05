D’Tigress Players Pocket $9,500 Each From Adopt A Sport Initiative Deal

Members of the D’Tigress, Nigeria’s national women basketball team have now received their part of the Adopt A Sport initiative payments.

Recall that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development raised a sum of Two Hundred and Thirty Thousand Dollars($230,000) from four banks to boost the preparations of the nation’s basketball teams (men and women) ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Banking documents from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) confirmed that each of the twelve D’Tigress players to the last Olympic Games in Tokyo have received $9,500 each. A number of the players have acknowledged receipt of these monies, while many of them have not confirmed. But documents show effective transfers.

Also Read – NBBF crisis: Sports Ministry Constitutes Reconciliatory Committee

Checks with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also revealed that the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF)’s domiciliary account had been debited to reflect payments to D’Tigress…