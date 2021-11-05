Dybala Proving His Worth After Ronaldo’s Departure -Gentile

Juventus great Claudio Gentile has revealed that the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Man United has given Paulo Dybala freedom to shine.

In an interview with TribalFootball, Gentile said that Dybala has benefited from getting out from under the shadow of Ronaldo.

He declared: “I can only congratulate Dybala, who is proving worthy of the ‘bianconera’ story.

“Ronaldo was eclipsing Dybala. With him, perhaps, Paulo could not give everything because he saw that the Portuguese was the one who always received all the compliments.

“Now he knows that the team trusts him and is responding with goals and great performances,” said Gentile, “he gives me the feeling, above all, that he feels free.”

