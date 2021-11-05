Etebo Continues To Make Good Progress

Watford have given update on injured Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo who has been sidelined since September after rupturing his thigh muscle.

Etebo picked up the injury in Watford’s 1-1 home draw with Newcastle United.

The injury saw him miss the Eagles’ 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with Central African Republic.

Also Read: Iheanacho: Leicester City Unlucky In Draw Against Spartak Moscow

Also, he has gone on to miss the Hornets’ last four Premier League games where they managed just one win and suffered three defeats.

And ahead of Sunday’s trip to Arsenal, the newly promoted club wrote on their website on Friday:”Long-term absentee Peter Etebo (quad) is working hard at his rehab and continues to make good progress.“

Meanwhile, the club announced that Emmanuel Dennis will be available for selection against Arsenal after serving his one-match suspension last weekend for collecting five yellow cards.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First…