‘He’s Very Important For Us’- Rodgers Delighted To Have Ndidi Back After Injury Layoff

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is pleased to have Wilfred Ndidi back from injury, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria international has not made an appearance for the Foxes since picking up a harmstring injury in the 2-2 home draw against Burnley on September 25.

Ndidi featured as a substitute in Leicester’s Europa League 1-1 draw against Russian club Spartak Moscow on Thursday night.



Rodgers is especially thrilled to have the midfielder back and insisted that his defensive solidity will be invaluable for City going forward.

“He’s very, very important for us, from a defensive perspective,” Rodgers told the club’s official website.

“He covers a lot of space. In those defensive moments, you need that player to get back in. He’s a very, very important player for us and it’s great to have him back.”

