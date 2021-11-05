Iheanacho: Leicester City Unlucky In Draw Against Spartak Moscow

Kelechi Iheanacho believes Leicester City did enough to beat Spartak Moscow in Thursday’s Europa League encounter at the King Power Stadium, reports Completesports.com.

The Foxes dominated play but had a point to show for their effort with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Former Chelsea winger Victor Moses put the Russians ahead in the 51st minute.



Ghana midfielder Daniel Amartey however restored parity for Leicester City seven minutes later.

Substitute Jamie Vardy had a penalty saved by Aleksander Sellkhov later in the game.

“Luck was not on our side and hopefully it will be next time. We missed a couple, we need to do more in the offensive side. It didn’t come tonight,”Iheanacho told BT Sport.

” Everyone is down at the moment, we need to now focus on the next games. The Premier League first then look to progress in the Europa League.”‘

