I’ve Learnt A Lot From Lewandowski -Bednarek

Southampton defender Jan Bednarek has disclosed that he has learnt a lot from Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski and Bednarek have been called up by the national side for Poland’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary this month.

Asked about working alongside Lewandowski, the odds-on favourite for this year’s Ballon d’Or, Bednarek told the Daily Echo: “It’s a great time for me because you can learn a lot, you can watch what things the best striker in the world is doing.

“How he behaves, how much of a professional he is and I think for us younger players he is a great example and a player which gives you a lot of motivation.

“He can show us there is no limit.

“With hard work and conviction you can reach the highest level and be the best player in the world.”

