Lagos Govt To Divert Traffic At Teslim Balogun Stadium

Ahead of this month’s FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifying Match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Cape Verde, the Lagos State Government will divert Traffic around Stadium axis of Surulere.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Transportation, the Commissioner, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde explained that vehicles will be barred from accessing Surulere from Teslim Balogun axis from 12:00 noon till 5.00pm when the match will commence.

The diversion plan according to the Transport Commissioner will have Motorists heading towards Costain, Lagos Island from Masha/kilo and Surulere diverted to Adeniran Ogunsanya or Bode Thomas to link Iponri or Eric Moore to access their destinations. Alternately, he advised Motorists to utilize Adelabu to connect Babs Animashaun/Eric Moore axis to link Brewery and access Costain or Eko Bridge.

For further traffic management of the match, Oladeinde also encourage Motorists to use the aforementioned routes to access Surulere from Lagos Island, as well as…