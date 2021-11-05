Moses On Target As Spartak Hold Leicester Away; Dessers Scores Winner In Feyenoord’s Win At Union Berlin

Victor Moses opened his goals account for the season as he scored in Spartak Moscow’s 1-1 draw at Leicester City, in Group C of the Europa League on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

Also in action was Kelechi Iheanacho who saw action for 90 minutes.

It was Moses’ first goal in 16 appearances in all competitions for Spartak Moscow so far in this campaign.

Spartak took the lead in the 51st minute thanks to Moses who started the move, lifting the ball to Ruslan Litvinov before barrelling into the area and was left unmarked to glance in Mikhail Ignatov’s fine cross.

But Leicester were behind for just seven minutes as Ghana’s Daniel Amartey headed in after Ayoze Perez flicked on Ryan Bertrand’s corner.

Jamie Vardy was then summoned from the bench with 20 minutes left and, five minutes later, blew the golden chance when Moses fouled Ademola Lookman in the box.

It would have been an instant impact but the Vardy’s penalty was poor and Selikhov pushed it away.

The result…