Moses:’Always Nice To Get On The Scoresheet’

Victor Moses has expressed his delight after scoring in Spartak Moscow’s 1-1 draw at Leicester, in Thursday’s Europa League Group C clash.

Moses made his fourth appearance in this season’s competition and scored his first goal of the campaign.

The former Nigeria international put Spartak 1-0 ahead on 51 minutes before Daniel Amartey equalised for Leicester on 58 minutes.

With less than 20 minutes left in the game, Moses fouled Ademola Lookman inside the box but Jamie Vardy saw his penalty saved.

And reacting to the outcome of the game, Moses described the King Power stadium a difficult place to come.

“Hard fought draw at a tough place to come. Always nice to get on the scoresheet!”

Meanwhile, Wilfred Ndidi returned to action for the Foxes after recovering from injury.

The Eagles midfield star came on in the 58th minute for Ayoze Perez.

