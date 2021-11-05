OFFICIAL: Xavi To Replace Koeman As Barcelona Head Coach

Spanish legend Xavi Hernandez will replace Ronald Koeman as head coach of Laliga giants Barcelona.

Xavi’s appointment was confirmed by Qatari club Al Sadd on their Twitter handle on Friday.

Xavi is the permanent replacement for Koeman who had been under pressure since last season.

His position became untenable with a defeat in El Classico against Real Madrid last month followed by a shock loss at Rayo Vallecano three days later – a result which saw Koeman sacked.

The club then elevated their former left-back Sergi Barjuan – coach of the club’s B team – into the position as interim boss to guide the side in the matches going into November’s international break.

Barca, who are ninth in La Liga, drew 1-1 with Alaves in Sergi’s first game in charge, before beating Dynamo Kiev 1-0 in the Champions League in Ukraine on Tuesday.

The statement by Al Sadd read:”The administration agreed on the transfer of Xavi to Barcelona after paying the penalty clause stipulated in the…