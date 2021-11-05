Tuchel Behind My Goal Scoring For At Chelsea -Chilwell

Chelsea wing-back Ben Chilwell says Thomas Tuchel should be credited for his recent goal scoring form with the team.

The 24-year-old, who was initially kept out of the Blues’ starting XI by Marcos Alonso is back in favour at Stamford Bridge and has seized his chance by netting three times in four top-flight outings, in addition to a maiden international goal last month.

He said, “When I do score it’s a nice feeling and thankfully last month I was able to help the team with a few goals, got my first goal for England, which was an amazing feeling as well.

“And I think that’s part of my game that the manager now has helped me with most and improved me most – just getting the opportunities in and around the box to be more of a goal threat and contribute more with goals and assists in the team.

“With the way the manager wants us to play, we do spend more time in attacking positions.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now —