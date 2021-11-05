Ugbo Dumps Super Eagles For Canada

RC Genk striker. Ike Ugbo has made a surprised u-turn by dumping the Super Eagles to represent Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team.

Ugbo, who had earlier indicated interest to play for Nigeria, was a two-time UEFA Youth League winner with Chelsea in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

He’s expected to join Canada this coming week in Edmonton, Alberta for the Concacaf final round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The striker, who plays at club level for Genk in the Belgian top-division, represented England at the youth international level and was eligible to represent Nigeria through his parents but has instead committed his future to the North American nation.

In a sensational turn of events, Ugbo was unveiled on Thursday evening as a new addition to the Canadian football family.

“This is great news for Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team Program and the country as he’s another young, top-level player…