Van de Beek Expecting Baby With Arsenal Legend’s Daughter

Manchester United Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek and his partner Estelle, the daughter of Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp, are expecting their first child.

Van de Beek is struggling for minutes on the pitch but has announced some good news in his personal life.

He posted a picture of himself with Estelle and of an ultrasound of their baby with the caption: “Happy to announce that we’re expecting a little one.”





Donny van de Beek and his partner Estelle

His WAG also posted a photo of the pair with a similar caption.

The couple began dating last summer after meeting in Amsterdam.

Estelle was born in London during her father’s spell at Arsenal, who he signed for in 1995 before making 423 appearances.

She has been supporting him during a difficult period as his United future remains in the balance.

He left Ajax last summer in a £35m deal and scored on his debut against Crystal Palace.

Despite that, he…