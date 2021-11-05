Why I Cried When Man United Sacked David Moyes, Says Fellaini

Former Everton midfielder, Maroune Fellaini, has revealed that he cried the moment David Moyes was sacked by Manchester United as manager.

Moyes left Everton in July 2013 to become Man United manager, following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson after a 27-year stint at the club.

Fellaini followed Moyes over from Everton to Man United, signing a deal worth £27.5m on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2013.

Moyes was eventually sacked after just ten months in charge at Man United.

“I was sad for him when he was sacked because I know how much he wanted to succeed,” Fellaini told The Athletic.

“If you asked all the players at Everton what they think of Moyes, they will say how much of a nice person he is.

“I have said this since the beginning, if you give Moyes time, he will make a team. I have watched West Ham a few times this season. They’ve become a side that is difficult to beat.

“If I am honest, I cried when I found out Moyes lost his job at Manchester United. I…