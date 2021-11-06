Balogun Gets Good Rating Despite Scoring Own Goal

Despite scoring an own goal Leon Balogun got a good rating in Rangers’ 1-1 draw away to Danish side Brondby, on matchday four in Thursday’s Europa League.
The ratings which was compiled by Daily Record, was for every Rangers players in action against Brondby.
Balogun’s first half own goal saw Brondby go 1-0 with Rangers needing to come from behind yet again to take something from a game.
And they managed it with Ianis Hagi scoring and Rangers know a victory over Sparta Prague at Ibrox by more than the single goal defeat they went down to in the Czech capital should see them through.
And after the game, Daily Record rated Balogun six out of 10 while his Nigerian teammate Joe Aribo got seven.
Calvin Bassey, who was brought on in the 80th minute only got three for his efforts.
“The Nigerian didn’t know much about his own goal as the ball ricocheted off his face. Had a big chance to make amends but fired…
Source: Complete Sports