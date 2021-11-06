Balogun Gets Good Rating Despite Scoring Own Goal

Despite scoring an own goal Leon Balogun got a good rating in Rangers’ 1-1 draw away to Danish side Brondby, on matchday four in Thursday’s Europa League.

The ratings which was compiled by Daily Record, was for every Rangers players in action against Brondby.

Balogun’s first half own goal saw Brondby go 1-0 with Rangers needing to come from behind yet again to take something from a game.

