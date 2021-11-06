Chelsea Fail To Extend Lead At The Top After Burnley Draw As Onyeka’s Brentford Lose 4th Consecutive Game

Chelsea missed the opportunity to stretch their lead over second-placed Manchester City, after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday.

The draw means Chelsea are now on 26 points just three points points clear of the champions after 11 games played so far.

Also Burnley is the second team to have taken points from Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this season after Manchester City (0-1).

Chelsea broke the deadlock in the 33 minute as Havertz headed in Reece James’ pinpoint cross from the right flank.

With 11 minutes left in the game Matej Vydra equalised for Burnley after Jay Rodriguez headed the ball across to his strike partner, who stuck it past Edouard Mendy.

Brentford suffered their fourth consecutive Premier League defeat after going down 2-1 at home to struggling Norwich City.

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka was overlooked for selection in the home game as he was an unused substitute.

