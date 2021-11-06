Comfortable Man City Toyed With United

Legendary Manchester United skipper Roy Keane says Manchester City were so comfortable they ended up toying with his former side at Old Trafford.

City sealed a 2-0 win against United thanks to first half goals from Bernardo Silva and an own goal by Eric Bailly.

United have now lost eight home games across all competitions in a single year for the first time since 1989.

And in his reaction, Keane called out a number of players who let the team down against the Premier League champions.

“We go back to that I look for characters. Scott McTominay, who I know is learning his trade. Fred in midfield. These players are not good enough for Manchester United.

“Defensively, I wasn’t shocked when Eric Bailly sliced that into his own net. He’s got that in his locker. He’s erratic.

“It was so comfortable for Man City. They just toyed with Man Utd.”

Comparing the defeat to Liverpool and City, the former…