‘He Has Big Quality’- Spartak Moscow Boss Hails Moses After Draw Vs Leicester City

Spartak Moscow manager Rui Vitoria has heaped plaudits on Victor Moses after the winger impressive display in Thursday night’s 1-1 draw against Premier League club Leicester City, reports Completesports.com.

Moses gave Spartak Moscow the lead on 51 minutes before Ghana midfielder Daniel Amartey equalised for the hosts seven minutes later.

The former Nigeria international nearly turned a villain later in the game after fouling Ademola Lookman inside the box, but Jamie Vardy’s penalty was saved by Aleksander Sellkhov.

Read Also:Dybala Proving His Worth After Ronaldo’s Departure -Gentile

“Victor Moses has big quality and plays in these kinds of games with freedom,” Vitoria told UEFA.com.

“In this game we didn’t have too many opportunities, so we needed to be strong when we attacked. Victor finished very well.”

It would be recalled that the former Chelsea player provided two assists in the reverse fixture which ended 4-3 in favour of Leicester City.

Fastest Paying…