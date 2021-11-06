‘He’s A Very Talented Player’- Watford Boss Ranieri Backs Dennis To Shine Against Arsenal

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri is banking on Emmanuel Dennis to make a big impact in Sunday’s Premier League clash against Arsenal, reports Completesports.com.

Dennis missed last weekend’s 1-0 home defeat to Southampton due to suspension but is now available to face the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

“[Dennis] is a very talented player,” Ranieri told the club’s official website



” He’s fast, has good skill, always runs straight to the goal – I love these kinds of players

. I missed him in the Southampton match and I think he can have a very good match against Arsenal.”

The 23-year-old has scored three goals in nine league appearances for the Hornets this season.

