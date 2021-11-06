I’m Not Ready To Retire From France National Team -Giroud

AC Milan striker, Olivier Giroud has revealed that he has no plans to retire from the France senior national team.

The French veteran, who was part of the team that won the UEFA Nations League, told La Gazzetta dello Sport that he still has age on his side to play for France.

He also assured the AC Milan fans that he will score more goals this season in the Serie A.

“It’s a bonus, not a goal. I never said I’m retiring, (Didier) Deschamps knows I’m there if he needs me.”

“I know I can give a lot more and Milan can do more too.

“I grow with the team.”

Source: Complete Sports