Juventus Will Turn Around Poor Start To Serie A Season -McKennie

Juventus midfielder, Weston McKennie has disclosed that the team will turn-around the poor start to their Serie A season.

He noted in an interview with The Athletic’ that the Old Lady’ first two months of the season has been “terrible”.

“We are trying to repair in the best possible way, it was a difficult moment and it still is. Personally, I admit that it was not a good start to the season for me: the first couple of months it was terrible, especially coming from a season like the one I did last year. There were a lot of expectations and a lot of pressure.

“I think all the things that have happened to me in the last few months certainly weighed a little bit because my performances they are also fueled by my level of confidence in myself and what I feel, and in the confidence I feel from the coaching staff.

“And if I feel that someone gives me that confidence, that’s when I can give my best. And it is definitely that. I think I found in the end to be able to say: I will…