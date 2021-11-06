Matthaus Tips Osimhen’s Napoli For Serie A Title

German great Lothar Matthaus has expressed his desire for Inter to win the Scudetto again but thinks that Napoli will be the winners this season.

Napoli are yet to taste defeat in the Italian top-flight and top the log after eleven games.

And speaking during an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Matthaus, a former Inter star said:”I hope Inter will repeat their achievement. But, even more than Milan, I see Napoli as the favourite. Spalletti’s team is the most stable and suffers few goals.”

The German then went on to discuss Sunday’s Derby della Madonnina which he feels Inter are in a great position to win, and they must win given the gap in the table.

“Milan are at the top of the table together with Napoli and have a 7-point advantage over Inter. But in the derby these aspects do not count.

“The Nerazzurri are equipped to win and arrive at the big match with high…