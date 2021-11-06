Mssoudy Bags Historic Hat-trick As Asfar Thrash Rivers Angels

Sanaa Mssoudy scored the first ever CAF Women’s Champions League hat-trick in history, as Asfar of Morocco thrashed Rivers Angels of Nigeria 3-0.

It was the second game in Group B played inside the El Salam stadium in Egypt.

Mssoudy put Asfar 1-0 ahead in the first half before adding two more goals in the second half to seal a memorable win for the north Africans.

Rivers Angels would hope to bounce back from the defeat when they face Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in their second group game on Tuesday, November 9th.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns got their campaign off to a perfect start after edging Kenya’s Vihiga Queens also on Saturday.

Second round of games will take place on Monday and will involve Group A that has host Wadi Degla, Hasaacas Ladies of Ghana, Equatorial Guinea side Malabo Kings and AS Mande of Mali.

By James Agberebi

