Osimhen Resumes Full Training At Napoli

Napoli have announced that Victor Osimhen has resumed full training at Napoli ahead of Sunday’s Serie A clash against Hellas Verona at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen sustained a harmstring injury in training last week Saturday and missed Napoli’s last two games against Salernitana and Legia Warsaw as a result of the setback.

The Nigeria international took part in individual session on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 22-year-old however trained with his teammates on Friday and is now contention for the game against Verona.

“After the success in Poland, Napoli resumed training this morning at the SSC Napoli Konami Training Center,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.



“The Azzurri prepare the match against Verona scheduled at the Maradona Stadium on Sunday at 6 pm for the 12th matchday of Serie A.

