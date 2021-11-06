Oyegoke Gets England Call-up For Qualifiers

Brentford B’s Daniel Oyegoke has been named in the England squad ahead of EURO Under-19 Qualifying matches during the November international break.

Oyegoke, who joined the B Team from Arsenal in the summer, has been a regular for Neil MacFarlane’s group so far this season and has frequently joined up with the Three Lions’ youth sides.

He has recently been involved within the England youth set up and they will make up part of the Under-19 group for the Qualifying matches as they aim to reach the tournament in Slovakia next year.

Five of the 13 groups have been completed with the rest played from 10-16 November as the competition resumes, having been abandoned in 2019/20 and cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sweden will be the setting for the teams placed in Group One as England will take on Andorra, Switzerland and the Swedes themselves.

Born to Nigerian parents, Oyegoke joined Brentford in a permanent move…