Premier League: City To Cruise To Victory Against United In Manchester Derby

Manchester City claimed a 2-0 win against their hosts Manchester United at the Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

United have now lost four of their last six Premier League games.

City took the lead on seven minutes through Eric Bailly’s own goal as he stretched to intercept Joao Cancelo’s dangerous cross.

David De Gea made no less than five excellent saves in seven first-half minutes as City peppered United’s goal.

Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva added the second goal on the dot of 45 minutes.

City moved to second position on the table following the win.

United sit eight points off leaders Chelsea with just over a quarter of the season gone, a gap that could move to 11 points later on Saturday.

