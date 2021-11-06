Salah Not Worthy To Win Ballon d’Or Award -Alisson

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson believes Mohamed Salah is not his favourite to win the Ballon d’Or.

Salah, 29, was included on the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d’Or in early October and he is among the favourites for the award after another record-breaking year at Anfield.

“For sure. He’s deserving yes, for what he’s been showing,” Alisson told TNT Sports of Reds teammate Salah. “Not only this season, he’s a very constant player.

“I believe that the Ballon d’Or votes counts with the other seasons as well. But it gets very difficult, there are a lot of players who deserve it.

“If we talk about deserving, there are many players… for example, Lewandowski, who’s a guy who’s been doing absurd things in recent seasons, breaking records.

“Salah too, breaking records. And other players out there with a lot of class winning titles. For sure, anyone who comes out a winner will be deserving.”

