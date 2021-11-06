Showdown At Old Trafford As Man United, Man City Battle For Points

The City of Manchester will literally be on standstill as two clubs with rich football rivalries will come at loggerheads in Saturday’s early Premier League kickoff.

Both Manchester clubs will be desperate to win the bragging right and boost their chances of closing the gap on Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

Two places and three points separate the bitter rivals in the table at present, with one manager certainly under more pressure than his counterpart this week.

The teams have played 185 matches in all competitions, United winning 77, City 55, and the remaining 53 having been drawn. Amongst the most successful clubs in England, between them they have won 94 honours: a record 66 for Manchester United and 28 for Manchester City.

Still, what makes this fixture so fascinating is the fact that United have performed well against Pep Guardiola’s side of late. In fact, they are unbeaten in four Premier League meetings against City, though that was before Ronaldo’s…