2022 WCQ: Liberia Coach Butler Unveils Squad For Super Eagles Clash

Liberia head coach Peter Butler has named three uncapped players in a 22-man squad for the final World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Central African Republic (CAR).

They are Watanga FC goalkeeper Derrick Julu and defenders Mark Pabai of PEC Zwolle in the Netherlands and Jamal Arago of Sabail FK in Azerbaijan.

Pabai has finally accepted to play for Liberia, having first been invited for the back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with Chad in October 2019.

The 21-year-old moved to the Netherlands with his family when was six years old.

Arago featured for the Black Satellites during the qualifiers for the 2013 Africa Youth Championship but didn’t make the final squad due to injury.

The 28-year-old, who also has two under-20 friendly caps for Ghana, qualifies to play for Liberia through his grandmother.



There is a recall for goalie Boison Wynney de Souza, midfielder Justin Paul Salmon and striker…