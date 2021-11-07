Aribo Bags 3rd League Goal, Registers 3rd Assist In Rangers’ Win

Joe Aribo scored and provided an assist as Rangers came from a goal down to beat visiting Ross County 4-2, in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Aribo now takes his tally in the league to three after 13 games and also has three assists so far this season.

Also in action for the Scottish champions were Leon Balogun, who was replaced on 70 minutes, and Calvin Bassey.

The win saw Rangers go four points clear of bitter rivals Celtic, who claimed a 4-2 win against Dundee earlier on Sunday.

Also Read: ‘Why Okereke Was Picked As Lone Striker Against Roma’ – Venezia Coach

Rangers went behind just five minutes into the game as Joseph Hungbo got on the score sheet.

But Ross County’s lead was cancelled out by Aribo’s header in 19 minutes before Ryan Kent, scored his first goal of the season with a 25-yard strike to put Rangers 2-1 up.

Four minutes into the second half Rangers went 3-1 ahead thanks to Juninho Bacuna who was set up by Aribo.

On the hour mark,…