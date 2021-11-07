Dessers Scores Late Winner Again As Feyenoord Overcome AZ Alkmaar

Cyril Dessers was the hero for Feyenoord as he scored the late winner in his side’s 1-0 home win against AZ Alkmaar, in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Dessers, who came on with eight minutes left, got the goal in the 92nd minute for Feyenoord.

He also did the same thing when he was brought on and scored the winning goal, with less than 20 minutes left in Feyenoord’s 2-1 win at Union Berlin in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The 26-year-old has now scored four goals in seven league appearances for the Eredivisie giants.

Also, he has taken his goal tally to six in 17 games in all competitions so far this term.

Feyenoord have now won their last five games and move up to third on 25 points, just two points behind leaders Ajax.

By James Agberebi

