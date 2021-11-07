France: Simon Grabs Assist In Nantes’ Draw; Moffi Impresses For Lorient

Moses Simon provided an assist as Nantes were held to a 2-2 home draw against Strasbourg in their Ligue 1 clash at the Stade de la Beaujoire- Louis Fonteneau on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Simon set up Mali forward Kalifa Coulibaly for the game’s opening goal in the 20th minute.

The winger featured for the entire duration of the game.



The 26-year-old has scored once in 13 league appearances for the club this season.

At the Stade Yves Allainmat- Le Moustoir, Terem Moffi also bagged an assist in Lorient’s 1-2 home defeat to Brest.

Moffi teed up Adrian Grbic for Lorient’s opener in the fifth minute.

The 22-year-old has scored twice in 12 league appearances for his club this season.

