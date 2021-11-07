‘He’s Doing Well For Himsel’- Mane Raves About Osimhen

Liverpool and Senegal star Sadio Mane has showered encomium on Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen linked up with Napoli last summer after an impressive debut campaign in Ligue 1 for Lille.

The Nigeria international has been one of the top performers for the Blues this season following a tupsy turvy campaign last term.

The 22-year-old has scored nine goals in 12 appearances across all competitions for Napoli this term.

“Young African players are always coming through and it is really interesting to see. Osimhen at Napoli is doing well for himself, it’s the same story for a couple of other Africans here in the Premier League and other top leagues.”

