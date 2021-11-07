Lekki 10km Road Race: Presentation Of The Community Marathon Torch (Photos)

The presentation of the Community Marathon torch, ahead of next year’s Lekki 10km Road Race, took place on Wednesday November 3rd 2021 at Eti-Osa Local Government.

Present at the torch presentation are Mr. Wasiu Akintola, Council Manager, Honourable Saheed Adesegun Bankole, Executive Chairman Eti-Osa Local Government, Omoba Adeola Adetoro, the Vice Chairman Eti-Osa Local Government and organiser of the race Moses

The torch presentation is towards the Lekki 10km Road Race scheduled for the 29th of January 2022.













Source: Complete Sports