Ndidi Shine, Dennis Starts, Iwobi, Iheanacho, Troost-Ekong Benched

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi made a return to Leicester City’s starting eleven after recovering from injury to help the Foxes earned a hard fought 1-1 draw against Leeds United in Sunday’s Premier League game at Elland Road.

The Nigerian international, who has been out of action for 40 days, last featured for the Foxes in the 2-2 draw against Burnley at King Power Stadium on September 25 where he picked up a hamstring injury.

Ndidi made his presence known in the game as he made some crucial tackles to prevent any attacking move from Leeds United.

It was his third appearance for Leicester City in the Premier League this ongoing season.

His Nigerian compatriot, Kelechi Iheanacho was on the bench for the entire 90 minutes.

Iheanacho has made three appearance, three assists and no goal yet to his name.

The host took a first-half lead through Raphinha’s free-kick, before Harvey Barnes immediately equalised with a stunning solo strike for the Foxes.

The draw move the Foxes to…