Osimhen Returns From Injury As Verona Frustrate Napoli To Draw

Victor Osimhen returned to Napoli’s starting line-up but could not inspire them to secure all three points, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by nine-man Verona in Sunday’s Serie A fixture, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen, who was out of Napoli’s last two games, was replaced in the 90th minute.

It is the second time Napoli failed to win in Serie A this season, after also dropping points against AS Roma.

Luciano Spalletti’s men missed the chance to break away at the top with Milan and Inter going head-to-head later on Sunday evening.

Verona took the lead in the 13th minute as Antonin Barak shrugged off Mario Rui and pulled back from the by-line, where Giovanni Simeone got in front of Amir Rrahmani to prod in from six yards.

Napoli got back on level terms on 18 minutes. A free kick was not cleared properly, Fabian Ruiz laid it off for Giovanni Di Lorenzo, who squirmed the finish under…