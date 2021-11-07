Osimhen Similar To Weah, Van Basten

Napoli manager Luciano Spalleti has compared Victor Osimhen to former AC Milan strikers George Weah and Marco van Basten, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen has earned plaudits for his impressive displays for the Partenopei this season.

The 22-year-old has scored nine goals in 12 appearances across all competitions for Napoli this term.



Weah and Van Basten are two of the greatest strikers to have played the game and Spalleti stated that the Nigeria international have what it takes to reach the level of the two legends.

“He is similar to Weah, probably not as strong technically, but with the same quality. He also reminds me of Van Basten. Osimhen is young and he can reach those levels,” Spalletti was quoted by Football Italia.

The forward is expected to return to action for the Blues on Sunday after missing their last two games due to injury.

