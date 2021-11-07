Tyson Fury Blames Man United Players For Solskjaer’s Woes

British fighter, Tyson Fury, has reacted to Manchester United’s Premier League derby 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

Fury said Man United players are not ‘digging deep’ under their manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after their defeat to Pep Guardiola’s men.

He also joked that Man United are ‘taking a worse beating than’ his former heavyweight rival Deontay Wilder, adding that he and former Man United defender, Patrice Evra, may have to visit the club’s training ground to set the squad straight.

Eric Bailly’s early own goal and a strike from Bernado Silva gave Man City all three points against Man United at Old Trafford.

“After today’s defeat to City, it’s fair to say United are taking a worse beating than Deontay Wilder took in all his fights against me,” Fury said in an Instagram video after the game.

“We are absolutely getting smashed out there. I think partly it is because the players –…