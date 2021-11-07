Usman Best Ever Welterweight Of All Time

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White says ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman is the best ever welterweight of all time, after his victory against rival Colby Covington.

Usman retained the welterweight championship with a unanimous decision win inside New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The rematch didn’t have the same torrid pace as the first meeting between the two in December 2019.

That fight saw the men combine for more than 300 significant strikes landed before Usman scored a technical knockout late in the fifth round.

And in their lastest instalment, Usman did enough after five rounds to earn the nod on the judges’ scorecards, winning by scores of 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46.

And following his win against Covington, White stated that not only Usman is the best ever in his weight category, he is also on his way to become the greatest of all time.

“Usman is the best ever welterweight of…