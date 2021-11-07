Manchester United midfield legend Paul Scholes has labelled Aaron Wan-Bissaka “useless on the ball” in a withering verdict on the right-back.

Scholes claims Wan-Bissaka, 23, is a victim of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactical changes as he does not have the ability to play as a wing-back.

The former Red Devil star was speaking after United were outclassed for 90 minutes in a 2-0 defeat by Manchester City in Saturday’s derby,

Wan-Bissaka was one of the many players who underperformed and he endured a torrid afternoon against the likes of Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden down City’s left flank.

Scholes believes the Englishman is out of his depth playing in a role which requires him to progress the ball in the midfield third and deliver from wide areas.

“I said before the 3-5-2 doesn’t suit the players in the team,” he told Premier League Productions . “Wan-Bissaka is useless on the ball – brilliant…