West Ham End Liverpool’s 25-Game Unbeaten Run

Liverpool’s 25-game unbeaten run was finally ended after they lost 3-2 to West Ham United at the London stadium on Sunday.

Liverpool were beaten for the first time since early April, and the first time since March in the league.

While it is West Ham’s fourth straight victory, moving them to within just three points of leaders Chelsea.

Also Read: Aribo Bags 3rd League Goal, Registers 3rd Assist In Rangers’ Comeback Win

West Ham took the lead on four minutes with their first attack as Pablo Fornals’ corner skimmed off the glove of Alisson and into the net going down as an own goal despite a VAR check for a potential foul.

Liverpool dominated the ball and equalised in the 41st minute, as Trent Alexander-Arnold sent a stunning free-kick into the top corner from 20 yards.

The game opened up in the second half as Fornals put West Ham 2-1ahead on 67 minutes, slotting under Alisson after brilliant work from Jarrod Bowen to put him through on goal.

West Ham grabbed a third in the 74th…