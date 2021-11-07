Zanetti:‘Why Okereke Was Picked As Lone Striker Against Roma’

Venezia head coach Paolo Zanetti has explained why he decided to pick David Okereke for the lone striker’s position in his side’s shock 3-2 win against AS Roma.

Okereke was the hero for the newly promoted club after netting the winner in the 74th minute, securing Venezia’s first win over Roma since 1999.

The Nigerian has now scored his third goal after 11 games in the Italian Serie A.

And explaining why Okereke was chosen to lead the line, Zanetti told Sky Sports Italia:“I tend to change the centre-forward depending on what we need for the characteristics of the opposition, so this time I wanted Okereke to attack the space with two players in support.”

And on the general performance of his team, he added:“Aside from the result, I would still have been proud of this performance.

“My players showed they could suffer against a top club and worked hard, we never held back from attacking and creating, we turned the game around from a losing situation and when my players…