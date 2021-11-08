Balogun Reacts To Rangers Comeback Win Vs Ross County

Leon Balogun has described Rangers’ comeback win against Ross County in Sunday’s Scottish Premiership clash as a very important three points ahead of the international break.

The Scottish champions recovered from conceding the first goal by emerging 4-2 winners.

The win means they extend their lead over rivals Celtic to four points in the league table.

Also Read: 2022 WCQ : Enyimba’s Noble Replaces Uzoho In Nigeria Squad for Liberia, Cape Verde Games

Balogun’s Nigerian teammate Joe Aribo scored and provided an assist in the fixture.

And reacting to the impressive win, Balogun also welcome back Ryan Jack back into the Rangers team.

He wrote on his Twitter handle:”Very important 3 points before the international break and a big comeback to celebrate – welcome back, Mr. Ryan Jack.”

