Canada Invite Ike Ugbo For World Cup Qualifiers

Ike Ugbo has been invited by Canada for their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Costa Rica and Mexico, Completesports.com reports.

Ugbo, who represented England at the youth international level recently opted to change his nationality.

The Genk striker was also eligible to represent Nigeria.

The striker is the latest player to switch national associations to represent Canada at the international level.

Since 2018, other players that have chosen to represent Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team include Ayo Akinola, Theo Corbeanu, Stephen Eustáquio, Ricardo Ferreira, Cristián Gutiérrez, Frank Sturing and David Wotherspoon.

For the upcoming Concacaf Final Round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Canada will face Costa Rica on Friday 12 November and Mexico on Tuesday 16 November.

Canada are third in the qualifiers, four points behind leaders Mexico.

