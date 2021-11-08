Ighalo’s Experience Will Be Key For Eagles -Shehu

Super Eagle defender, Shehu Abdulahi has expressed delight with the recall of Odion Ighalo back to the senior national team.

Recall that Ighalo was named in Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr’s 24-man list for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde respectively this month.

0Ighalo, who last played for Nigeria in the team’s 1-0 won over Tunisia at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in the Third-place match.

Reacting to his recall on SuperSport’s Naija Made, Shehu said that his experience will go a long way in helping the Super eagles in the qualifiers and AFCON 2022 in Cameroon.

“We are all happy to have Ighalo back in the team. With his experience Ighalo is a top player that everyone looks up to him.

“To have Ighalo back in the team is good for all of us, he will help the team I am sure of that and the coach trusts him and we trust him too.

“With his experience, I think a lot of players there in the team will learn a lot from him so we are happy to have…