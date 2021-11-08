LigaSFL Review: Egba City, Raineri The Biggest Winners As Alimosho Shock Champions Saints

The leadership of the exciting ALATSociaLiga changed hands for the first time this season following some interesting results on Matchday 8.

It was an incredible success for the likes of Egba City, Raineri Ghosts, the biggest winners of the day and the Herd, Alimosho, who revived their fading campaign with a shocking win over champions Saints.

Egba City Are The New Leaders

They were made to earn their win and wages but like good teams always do, the City Hawks found a way to survive the scare from Blak Haus to seal all three points.

Blak Haus are yet to win a game this season and against Egba City, it was clear to see why. The Egypt 80 Band boys were a hard nut to crack despite going 1-0 down in typical fashion as Egba took an early lead.

However, that goal looked like the tonic the Blak side needed as they became a different side thereafter and were handed a chance to equalize when the ref pointed to the spot.

Ajayi Ben, however, missed the resultant spot-kick before making…