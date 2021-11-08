‘Man United Five Years Away From Catching Chelsea’ – Terry Taunts Red Devils After Loss To City 

Legendary Chelsea captain John Terry tore into Manchester United on Twitter describing them as “five years away” from the Blues.

United suffered another brutal defeat to a fierce rival at Old Trafford, as Manchester City cruised to a comfortable 2-0 away victory.

While the score-line may not have been as damning as the 5-0 home loss to Liverpool, Pep Guardiola’s side made United look every bit as limp.

And Terry was sure to remind the Red Devils of their many different troubles, after a United fan Twitter page had a subtle dig at the former England skipper.

The MUFCFanZone shared a photo of Terry crying in the 2008 Champions League final and said “Welcome to the wonderful world of Twitter! #ThatNightInMoscow.”

Very soon after Eric Bailly’s own goal and Bernardo Silva’s tight finish secured the points for City, Terry wasted little time in replying.

“That’s the Man Utd fans after today and realising you’re five years away from catching Chelsea,”…